MUMBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Indian government did not have any outstanding loans from the central bank as of Nov. 29, the same as last week, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

State governments did not have any outstanding loans from the central bank, the same as in the week-ago period. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)