India's trade deficit to continue moderating: trade secy

MUMBAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - India’s trade deficit is expected to continue to moderate because of imports coming down, Trade Secretary S.R. Rao told reporters on Friday.

Imports are coming down, helping the trade deficit to fall “significantly”, Rao said.

Rao also said the government will decide on steps to boost jewellery exports by October-end.

India’s trade deficit narrowed to $10.9 billion in August, helped by a double-digit rise in merchandise exports, provisional government data showed.

India’s current account deficit, which hit a record high in the last fiscal year, is expected to rise in the June quarter from the previous three-month period before easing due to sharp fall in gold imports and improving exports. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan, Meenakshi Sharma and Himank Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)