FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cancels foreign funding licence of Greenpeace local unit
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 3, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

India cancels foreign funding licence of Greenpeace local unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s government has cancelled a licence that allowed Greenpeace International’s Indian unit receive donations from abroad, the environmental group said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government suspended the group’s licence in April and blocked foreign funds in many of its bank accounts. The government said Greenpeace misreported funds and spent money to obstruct developmental projects.

The action was part of a wider crackdown -- New Delhi has in recent months tightened surveillance on foreign-funded non-governmental organisations, cancelling several of their licences.

“It is yet another attempt to silence campaigns for a more sustainable future and transparency in public processes,” Vinuta Gopal, interim co-executive director at Greenpeace India, said in a statement late on Thursday.

The government says it has found holes in Greenpeace’s balance sheet. The group rejects the allegations and has launched a legal action against Modi’s government.

In May, a New Delhi court allowed Greenpeace to gather domestic donations.

“Since the majority of our funding comes from Indian citizens, most of our work can indeed continue,” the Greenpeace statement said.

India’s home ministry has also placed the private U.S. Ford Foundation on a watch list.

Reuters could not immediately reach the home ministry for a comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.