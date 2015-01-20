FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India court orders govt to release Greenpeace funds
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 20, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

India court orders govt to release Greenpeace funds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - An Indian court has ordered the government to release blocked funds of Greenpeace India, the environmental group said in a statement on Tuesday, months after being accused of running campaigns that were hurting Asia’s third-largest economy.

India’s intelligence service in June said Greenpeace and other lobby groups were damaging the country’s economy by campaigning against power projects, mining and genetically modified food.

While Greenpeace denied the allegations, India asked its central bank to tighten controls on moving funds from abroad into Greenpeace’s Indian accounts.

Greenpeace said the Indian government had “arbitrarily barred” it from receiving foreign funds from Greenpeace International and Climate Works Foundation in June 2014.

“This is a vindication of our work and the role that credible NGOs (non-governmental organisations) play in support of India’s development,” Samit Aich, Greenpeace India’s executive director, said in the statement.

“This is a strong signal from the judiciary that the government must cease its campaign of harassment of civil society.”

The government’s move to restrict the movement of funds had raised concerns that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new government will be tough on foreign-funded activist groups. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra, editing by Louise Heaven)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.