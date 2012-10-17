FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's GVK to keep stake in Australian coal project for now-exec
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 17, 2012 / 9:26 AM / in 5 years

India's GVK to keep stake in Australian coal project for now-exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - India’s GVK Power and Infrastructure has no plans as of yet to cut its share in the A$10 billion Alpha coal project in Australia’s Queensland state, GVK Chairman G V K Reddy said on Wednesday.

The Alpha project is being run by Hancock Coal, 79 percent owned by GVK and 21 percent owned by Australia’s richest person, Gina Rinehart.

The project has a mine life of more than 30 years, and would produce 32 million tonnes a year.

Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Jo Winterbottom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.