FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's HCL Tech Q3 profit rises 28 pct, beats forecast
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 18, 2012 / 3:30 AM / in 5 years

India's HCL Tech Q3 profit rises 28 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, April 18 (Reuters) - HCL Technologies Ltd , India’s fourth-largest software services exporter, reported a 28 percent rise in quarterly net profit, beating ex p ectations, after customers boosted orders to cut operational costs amid the global economic uncertainty.

Consolidated net profit for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31 rose to 6 billion Indian rupees ($116.4 million) from 4.68 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.

HCL follows a July-June fiscal year. Sales rose 26 percent to 52.16 billion rupees.

Analysts had forecast a net profit of 5.74 billion rupees for the company, whose customers include Xerox Corp and Readers Digest Association Inc, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data. ($1 = 51.5650 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Harichandan Arakali)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.