India's HDFC doubles 5-yr bond issue size to min 5 bln rupees
June 4, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

India's HDFC doubles 5-yr bond issue size to min 5 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 4 (Reuters) - India's Housing Development
Finance Corp has more than doubled its five-year bond
issue size to at least 5 billion rupees ($89.46 million) on
brisk investor demand, three sources with direct knowledge of
the deal said on Monday.	
    The mortgage lender, however, has kept the pricing unchanged
at 9.70 percent for the issue, which has a greenshoe option of
2.5 billion rupees, said the sources.	
    "The bond is seeing commitments from mutual funds and
insurers, so we have increased the issue size," a company source
said.	
    Traders say last week's weaker-than-expected GDP data for
the last quarter of the 2011/12 fiscal year that ended in March
has sparked rate cut hopes, resulting in a rally in bond prices
and boosting the demand for corporate paper.	
    The issuer had initially aimed to raise a minimum 2 billion
rupees. ICICI Bank is the sole arranger. [ID: nL4E8H12E5]	
    ($1 = 55.8900 Indian rupees)	
	
 (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
