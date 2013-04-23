FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's HDFC Bank seeing stability in asset quality-exec
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 23, 2013 / 10:01 AM / 4 years ago

India's HDFC Bank seeing stability in asset quality-exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 23 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank Ltd, India’s No.3 lender by loan value, is seeing stability in asset quality but weakness continues in construction equipment loans, executive director Paresh Sukthankar told reporters on Tuesday.

Commercial vehicles and construction equipment account for about 16 percent of the bank’s retail loan book, he said.

Earlier in the day, the bank said it met forecasts with a 30 percent rise in quarterly profit led by higher loan growth, fee income and stable asset quality.

Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.