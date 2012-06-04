UPDATE 1-India's Hero MotoCorp to merge with investment arm

* Bain to hold 8.58 pct, GIC to hold 3.71 pct in Hero

* Merger subject to approval from court, shareholders

* Hero to invest $463 mln in 2 new plants by fall 2013 (Adds details, quotes)

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, June 4 (Reuters) - Hero MotoCorp , India’s largest two-wheeled vehicle manufacturer, has approved a proposal to merge the investment arm of its parent into the automaker, the company said, 18 months after it announced its split from Honda Motor.

Private-equity funds Bain Capital and the Government of Singapore Investment Corp (GIC), which helped fund the company’s buyout of its former partner Honda last year, will take direct stakes in the company after the merger.

Separately, Hero announced that it would spend 25.75 billion rupees ($463 million) on two new factories that would swell its capacity to over 9 million vehicles by September 2013, from 7 million today.

“From our perspective, this is the best time to invest, so that when growth comes in, we are prepared for it,” said Pawan Munjal, managing director.

The investment will be funded through cash reserves of 40 billion rupees, Chief Financial Officer Ravi Sud told reporters.

Hero, which sold over 6.2 million motorcycles and scooters in the fiscal year that ended in March, has a market share of around 55 percent in the overall domestic two-wheeler market.

The Munjal family, Hero’s promoters, announced in December 2010 that they would buy Honda’s 26 percent stake in the automaker, ending a 26-year-old joint venture partnership.

In March 2011, Bain and GIC, through wholly-owned Indian units, made investments in Hero Investments, a holding company, which were used to help repay debt from the $851 million purchase of the Japanese company’s stake.

After the merger, which is subject to approval from the Delhi High Court and shareholders of the companies involved, Bain and GIC will own 8.58 percent and 3.71 percent respectively in the automaker, the company said in a statement.

Shares in Hero, which has a market capitalization of around $6.5 billion, have risen more than 20 percent since the Honda buyout was completed in March last year. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky in NEW DELHI and Henry Foy in MUMBAI; editing by Aradhana Aravindan)