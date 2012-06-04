FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Hero MotoCorp to merge investment arm with self
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 4, 2012 / 10:56 AM / in 5 years

India's Hero MotoCorp to merge investment arm with self

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeled vehicle manufacturer, has approved a proposal to merge the investment arm of its parent into the automaker, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Private equity funds Bain Capital will hold 8.58 percent and the Government of Singapore Investment Corp (GIC) will own 3.71 percent in the automaker through wholly-owned Indian units after the merger, the company said.

The private equity firms’ investments in Hero Investments, a promoter-controlled holding company, were used to help repay debt from the $851 million purchase of former partner Honda Motor’s 26 percent stake in the automaker in March 2011. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.