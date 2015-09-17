FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hero Cycles buys Firefox Bikes; eyes premium bike market
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
September 17, 2015 / 11:18 AM / 2 years ago

Hero Cycles buys Firefox Bikes; eyes premium bike market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A boy, riding his bicycle, is silhouetted against the setting sun on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, March 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Hero Cycles on Thursday said it has bought Delhi-based Firefox Bikes for an undisclosed sum to expand its presence in the country’s premium cycle market.

Hero Cycles, which calls itself the world’s largest bicycle maker by volume, said in a statement that the deal includes Firefox Bikes’ brands, accessories and spares along with exclusive distribution rights.

However, Firefox Bikes will be a distinct brand and continue as a separate business entity post-acquisition, Hero Cycles, part of the Hero Motors group of companies, said.

Bicycle manufacturers are increasingly betting on India’s young and affluent urbanites to help establish a leisure riding culture.

India is the world’s largest motorcycle market after China, but the roads are packed with cheaper models.

Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.