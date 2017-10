July 19 (Reuters) - Three months ended June 30. (versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)

Net Profit 6.15 vs 5.58

Net sales 62.08 vs 56.38

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 6.34 billion rupees on revenue of 63.72 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data showed.

NOTE: Hero MotoCorp is India's largest motorcycle manufacturer.