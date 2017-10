MUMBAI, April 16 (Reuters) - Indian non-ferrous metals producer Hindalco Industries is sounding out markets for a potential 10-year bond sale, with the aim of raising up to 15 billion rupees ($291.66 million), three sources with knowledge of the discussions said.

The company, part of the diversified Aditya Birla Group, may hit the market as soon as this week, two of the sources added. ($1 = 51.4300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)