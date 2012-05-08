FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Hindalco expects subdued near-term margins
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 8, 2012 / 11:17 AM / 5 years ago

India's Hindalco expects subdued near-term margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 8 (Reuters) - Indian non-ferrous metals producer Hindalco Industries expects near-term margins to be subdued because of cost pressures and flat prices, the company’s managing director, Debu Bhattacharya, told reporters on Tuesday.

Earlier the company, part of the diversified Aditya Birla Group, posted a lower-than-expected 9.6 percent drop in quarterly net profit as better volumes and higher other income helped offset the impact of volatile input costs.

Shares in Hindalco, valued by the market at $4.1 billion, closed up nearly 2 percent after the results, in a Mumbai market that fell more than 2 percent. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.