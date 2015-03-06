FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-India cbank eases bank loan rules for low-cost housing
March 6, 2015 / 4:26 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-India cbank eases bank loan rules for low-cost housing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to widen distribution)

MUMBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - India’s central bank has allowed lenders to add the cost of registration and stamp duty in the total cost of a house valued at not more than 1 million rupees ($16,000) for determining the maximum loan the property can get, in a move aimed at boosting availability of affordable housing.

“It has been brought to our notice that these amounts form around 15 percent of the cost of the house and place a burden on the borrowers from economically weaker sections and low-income groups,” the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on its website late on Thursday, announcing the change.

Banks in India typically finance up to 85 percent of the cost of a property, while buyers are required to pay the remainder. ($1 = 62.3599 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

