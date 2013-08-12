FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-REFILE-India's HPCL aims to process Iranian oil if insurance issues resolved
August 12, 2013 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-REFILE-India's HPCL aims to process Iranian oil if insurance issues resolved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects source in first paragraph)

NEW DELHI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - India’s Hindustan Petroleum Corp plans to process 20,000 barrels per day of Iranian oil in the fiscal year ending March 31 if issues in getting insurance for processing oil from Tehran are resolved, its head of refineries B.K. Namdeo said on Monday.

HPCL had stopped purchases from Iran due to difficulties in getting insurance cover for refineries processing Iranian oil, forcing New Delhi to look at providing its own reinsurance after European firms backed out over Western sanctions.

Namdeo said the company plans to buy 30,000-40,000 bpd of Nigerian oil this fiscal year through the spot market. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
