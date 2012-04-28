FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's HPCL head says no decision yet on Pakistan fuel trade
April 28, 2012

India's HPCL head says no decision yet on Pakistan fuel trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BATHINDA, India, April 28 (Reuters) - India’s Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) has not finalised any agreements with Pakistan on exporting fuel to that country, the company’s chief said at the opening of a new refinery on Saturday near the border between the two countries.

HPCL is in talks with Kuwait and Saudi Arabia for long-term crude oil supply contracts for the Bathinda refinery, chairman S. Roy Choudhury added.

The $4 billion refinery, run by Hindustan Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL), a joint venture of state-run HPCL and billionaire Lakshmi Mittal’s Mittal Energy, is located 100 km (62 miles) from the border with Pakistan. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Ed Lane)

