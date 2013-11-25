FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India HPCL may resume buying Iran oil after sanction eased
November 25, 2013 / 2:10 PM / 4 years ago

India HPCL may resume buying Iran oil after sanction eased

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Indian refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp is actively considering resumption of Iranian oil purchases after western sanctions against the OPEC member are eased, its head of refineries said on Monday.

HPCL stopped buying Iranian crude in April due to insurance problems triggered by EU sanctions. But a landmark deal to curb Tehran’s nuclear programme struck on Sunday includes easing of some restrictions that should end these insurance problems.

“Till yesterday this crude was not under consideration because of insurance hurdles, but now because of this recent development of suspension of EU and the U.S. sanctions on insurance, Iranian crude has come into active consideration of HPCL,” B. K. Namdeo told Reuters.

“If they continue to offer crude at the existing terms and conditions, we may resume purchases,” Namdeo said.

Namdeo had earlier said his company may buy 6 million barrels of Iranian oil by March 31 if the insurance issues are resolved.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
