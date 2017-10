NEW DELHI, March 29 (Reuters) - All units of Hindustan Mittal Energy Ltd’s 180,000 bpd refinery in Bathinda in northern India are operational, a company spokesman told Reuters.

Hindustan Mittal Energy is a joint venture between state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp and billionaire Lakshmi Mittal’s Mittal Energy. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)