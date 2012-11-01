FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyundai invests $300 million in India manufacturing
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
November 1, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

Hyundai invests $300 million in India manufacturing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co’s Indian unit will invest $300 million in a new engine plant and metal pressing shop, the company said on Thursday, to expand in the country’s fast-growing diesel car segment.

Hyundai, India’s second-largest carmaker, is running its Indian operations at full capacity and has lost market share over the past year due to a lack of diesel models, which are popular thanks to government subsidies on the fuel.

“This investment will help us meet the growing demand of diesel vehicles in India and reduce the waiting period,” Bo Shin Seo, managing director, Hyundai Motor India, said in a statement.

The South Korean carmaker gave no details of the proposed engine plant’s capacity, or when it would start production.

Hyundai said it was set to sign a memoradum of understanding with local authorities on Nov. 5 to make the investment at its sprawling production site in Chennai in south-east India. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Tony Munroe and David Cowell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.