Hyundai's India unit agrees to hike workers' wages
October 18, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

Hyundai's India unit agrees to hike workers' wages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Carmaker Hyundai’s India unit has finalised a new wage agreement with its workers’ union, the company said on Thursday, agreeing to increase wages by between 11,000 rupees ($210) and 13,000 rupees over three years.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s biggest carmaker, was hit by a factory riot that killed one and injured more than 100 people in July, which workers’ groups said came after negotiations with management over wage hikes stalled. ($1 = 52.8850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

