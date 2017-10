MUMBAI, March 20 (Reuters) - India's ICICI Bank plans to issue up to $1 billion overseas bond with 10-year maturity, two sources with direct knowledge said on Tuesday. The country's biggest private lender has hired Citigroup , Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, HSBC and Standard Chartered for the bond issue, said the sources. A Mumbai-based senior official of the ICICI Bank declined to comment.