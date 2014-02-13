FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-India's Idea Cellular buys $1.7 bln worth of airwaves in auction
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 13, 2014 / 5:01 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-India's Idea Cellular buys $1.7 bln worth of airwaves in auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - India’s Idea Cellular

* Says bought a total 65.2 Mhz spectrum in Indian auction

* Idea says can launch 4G using 1800 Mhz band spectrum bought in eight service areas in Indian auction

* Idea says can deploy 3G services using 900 Mhz band spectrum won in Delhi

* Idea says spent 104 billion rupees ($1.67 billion)to buy spectrum in Indian auction, initial payment will be about 31 billion rupees Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.3650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.