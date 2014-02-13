BRIEF-India's Idea Cellular buys $1.7 bln worth of airwaves in auction

NEW DELHI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - India’s Idea Cellular

* Says bought a total 65.2 Mhz spectrum in Indian auction

* Idea says can launch 4G using 1800 Mhz band spectrum bought in eight service areas in Indian auction

* Idea says can deploy 3G services using 900 Mhz band spectrum won in Delhi

* Idea says spent 104 billion rupees ($1.67 billion)to buy spectrum in Indian auction, initial payment will be about 31 billion rupees Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.3650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)