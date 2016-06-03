FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Providence Equity prices 3.5 pct stake in Idea Cellular at 110.50 rupees/shr - IFR
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 3, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

Providence Equity prices 3.5 pct stake in Idea Cellular at 110.50 rupees/shr - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 3 (Reuters) - A unit of private equity firm Providence Equity Partners priced its sale of a 3.47 percent stake in India’s Idea Cellular at 110.5 rupees per share, raising 13.8 billion rupees ($205.19 million), IFR reported on Friday.

The sale was priced at the bottom of a 110.5-112.5 rupees range, marking a 6.8 percent discount to its closing share price on Thursday. Providence Equity Partners sold about 125 million shares in the wireless provider, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, also reported. ($1 = 67.2550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.