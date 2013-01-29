FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Idea Cellular Q3 net up 14 pct, lags estimates
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 29, 2013 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

India's Idea Cellular Q3 net up 14 pct, lags estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - India’s Idea Cellular Ltd reported a 14 percent increase in quarterly profit, the third straight quarter of earnings growth for the country’s No. 3 mobile carrier by revenue, though the rise was smaller than expected.

Idea, part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate, said consolidated net profit rose to 2.29 billion Indian rupees ($42.5 million) for its fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 31, from 2.01 billion rupees reported a year earlier.

Analysts had expected the company to report net profit of 2.65 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 53.9050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Daniel Magnowski, Aradhana Aravindan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.