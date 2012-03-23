FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IEA exec: no waiver yet for India as its Iran oil deals run from April
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
March 23, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 6 years ago

IEA exec: no waiver yet for India as its Iran oil deals run from April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 23 (Reuters) - India has not got a waiver yet to U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil buyers as the South Asian nation said its annual oil deals with Tehran run from April to March, the International Energy Agency’s executive director told Reuters.

“The answer of India was that they have their contracts running from April to March,” Maria van der Hoeven said in an interview.

“That’s one of the uncertainties that is there,” she added.

She said Libyan output should return to pre-disruption levels this year. “What they themselves tell us is that they will be back (at 100 percent) in 2012,” she said. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Jo Winterbottom; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.