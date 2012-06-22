FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IKEA eyes 1.5 bln euro India investment over 15-20 yrs
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 22, 2012 / 12:11 PM / in 5 years

IKEA eyes 1.5 bln euro India investment over 15-20 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 22 (Reuters) - Swedish retailer IKEA, the world’s largest maker of furniture, aims to invest an estimated 1.5 billion euros ($1.89 billion) in its Indian retail operations over the next 15 to 20 years, a company spokeswoman told Reuters by phone on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, an Indian trade ministry official said IKEA will invest $600 million in the Indian retail market, without giving a time frame.

The company does not currently have any stores in India. ($1 = 0.7933 euros) (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Tony Munroe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.