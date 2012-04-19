FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unit of India's IL&FS to sell $100 mln in dim sum bonds
#Credit Markets
April 19, 2012 / 4:41 AM / 5 years ago

Unit of India's IL&FS to sell $100 mln in dim sum bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - A unit of India’s IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd is aiming to raise $100 million worth of three-year yuan-denominated bonds, and will start taking orders on Thursday, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

ITNL Offshore Pte, a Singapore-based unit of IL&FS, is looking to price the deal as early as end of day on Thursday, said the source.

The unit completed road shows in Singapore and Hong Kong earlier this week. The bonds are guaranteed by the Export-Import Bank of India.

RBS, Deutsche Bank and UBS are the underwriters for the deal.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam

