IMF's Lagarde supports unconventional monetary policies if accompanied by reforms
March 13, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

IMF's Lagarde supports unconventional monetary policies if accompanied by reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 13 (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Sunday countries should continue with unconventional monetary policies if they were accompanied by structural reforms and low inflation.

Christine Lagarde’s comments came a day after the Indian central bank chief Raghuram Rajan called for global central banks to adopt a system for assessing the wider impact of their actions, including unconventional monetary policies now in use.

“The unconventional monetary policies should be continued in those countries where inflation is very low and where monetary policy is accompanied by other measures taken by policymakers in fiscal and structural reforms,” Lagarde told reporters at the close of a three-day IMF conference in New Delhi. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Neha Dasgupta and Sanjeev Miglani)

