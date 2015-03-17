FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unconventional monetary policy should be temporary - IMF chief
#Market News
March 17, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

Unconventional monetary policy should be temporary - IMF chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 17 (Reuters) - “Unconventional” monetary policy should be temporary in nature and used to deal with specific economic issues, the head of the International Monetary Fund said in India on Tuesday.

Commenting on the impact of policies like quantitative easing and ultra low interest rates, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said such moves were not “supposed to last forever”.

“They are of the temporary nature, and they were clearly intended by all those who articulated their vision about unconventional monetary policies to deal with specific issues and particular circumstances,” she said.

In her prepared remarks earlier, Lagarde said emerging markets must prepare for the impact of a rise in U.S. interest rates which could surprise in both its timing and pace. (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Desk; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)

