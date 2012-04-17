FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vitol wins MRPL's crude import tender
April 17, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

Vitol wins MRPL's crude import tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, April 17 (Reuters) - Oil trader Vitol has won an import tender issued by India’s state-run Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd and will supply a tanker of Nigerian crude, traders said.

The June-loading cargo is a 600,000 barrel cargo of the benchmark Qua Iboe BFO-QUA grade.

One trading source said the agreed price was just below dated plus $3 a barrel, although this could not be confirmed. This level is about 80 to 90 cents above the current assessment.

MRPL’s demand for crude is set to increase following a hike in capacity at its southern India coastal refinery to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd). (Reporting by Emma Farge and Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by David Holmes)

