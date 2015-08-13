FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India hires five banks for $1.5 bln Indian Oil stake sale - IFR
August 13, 2015 / 2:33 AM / 2 years ago

India hires five banks for $1.5 bln Indian Oil stake sale - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 13 (Reuters) - India’s government has hired five banks to manage a stake sale valued at up to $1.5 billion in state-run Indian Oil Corp, IFR reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the deal.

The government tapped Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JM Financial, Kotak and Nomura to handle the sale of a 10 percent stake in the oil company, which at current market prices would be worth up to 95 billion rupees, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Indian Oil didn’t immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the share sale.

$1 = 64.7712 Indian rupees Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR in Singapore; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Richard Pullin

