India Indigold raises 8 bln rupees via 13-mth bonds

MUMBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - Indigold Trade & Services Limited, a unit of Aditya Birla Nuvo, has raised 8 billion rupees ($146.92 million) via 13-month zero coupon bonds yielding 10.60 percent on maturity, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday. The issue has a put/call option at the end of nine months, they said. The deal is rated ICRA AA+ (SO) and is guaranteed by Aditya Birla Nuvo, which is a flagship company of the Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Group. The guarantee from ABNL will cover all issuer obligations that may arise on the issue. The deal was arranged by JM Financial and the entire issue was subscribed by Credit Suisse, one source said. Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd (ABNL) has an initial payment of 8 billion rupees ($152 million) due as part of its purchase of a controlling stake in the Pantaloons Format clothing brand. ($1 = 54.4500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manju Dalal and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)