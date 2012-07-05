FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Indigold raises 8 bln rupees via 13-mth bonds
July 5, 2012 / 6:37 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - Indigold Trade & Services
Limited, a unit of Aditya Birla Nuvo, has raised 8
billion rupees ($146.92 million) via 13-month zero coupon bonds
yielding 10.60 percent on maturity, two sources with direct
knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.
    The issue has a put/call option at the end of nine months,
they said.
    The deal is rated ICRA AA+ (SO) and is guaranteed by Aditya
Birla Nuvo, which is a flagship company of the Indian
conglomerate Aditya Birla Group.
    The guarantee from ABNL will cover all issuer obligations
that may arise on the issue.
    The deal was arranged by JM Financial and the entire issue
was subscribed by Credit Suisse, one source said.
    Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd (ABNL) has an initial payment of 8
billion rupees ($152 million) due as part of its purchase of a
controlling stake in the Pantaloons Format clothing brand.
 
($1 = 54.4500 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Manju Dalal and Archana Narayanan; Editing by
Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
