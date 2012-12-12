FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's consumer price inflation at 9.90 pct y/y in Nov-govt
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
December 12, 2012 / 5:46 AM / 5 years ago

India's consumer price inflation at 9.90 pct y/y in Nov-govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - India’s annual consumer price inflation accelerated to 9.90 percent in November from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday.

India’s retail inflation is the highest among the BRICS group of emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa - and is above what the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calls its comfort level.

Food prices for consumers rose by 11.81 percent in November from 11.43 percent in October. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.