TABLE-India's April inflation 7.23 pct, above f'cast
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 14, 2012 / 6:55 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-India's April inflation 7.23 pct, above f'cast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - India's wholesale price index (WPI)
 rose a faster-than-expected 7.23 percent in April
from a year earlier, mainly driven by higher prices of food and
manufactured items, government data showed on Monday.	
    Analysts on average had expected an annual rise of 6.70
percent, a Reuters poll showed. Wholesale prices rose 6.89
percent in March.	
    The annual reading for February was upwardly revised to 7.36
percent from 6.95 percent, the government said in the release.	
    	
    KEY POINTS:    	
   -----------------------------------------------------------  	
   	
    SUB INDEX          (WEIGHTING) April    March   Pct change  	
   	
    PRIMARY ARTICLES       20.12   215.9   206.3     4.7	
    Food Articles          14.34   206.4   196.8     4.9	
    FUEL AND POWER         14.91   177.1   174.0     1.8	
    MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS  64.97   143.6    142.2    1.0	
    ------------------------------------------------------------
 	
    NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in	
    lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes.	
    ------------------------------------------------------------
 	
	
 (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)

