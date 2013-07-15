TABLE-India's WPI inflation in June accelerates to 4.86 pct y/y

July 15 (Reuters) - India's headline inflation accelerated to 4.86 percent in June, ending a four-month easing trend, on higher food prices, government data showed on Monday. June's reading, still within the central bank's comfort level, was lower than the 4.90 percent estimated by analysts in a Reuters poll. The wholesale price index -- India's main inflation measure -- rose an annual 4.70 percent in May, the slowest rise in more than three years. The reading for April was revised to 4.77 percent from 4.89 percent, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed. KEY POINTS: ----------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) June May Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 232.5 229.3 1.4 Food Articles 14.34 229.8 223.1 3.0 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 194.0 192.0 1.0 MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97 149.3 149.1 0.1 ------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes. ------------------------------------------------------------ (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)