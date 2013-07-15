FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India's WPI inflation in June accelerates to 4.86 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 15, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-India's WPI inflation in June accelerates to 4.86 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - India's headline inflation accelerated
to 4.86 percent in June, ending a four-month easing trend, on
higher food prices, government data showed on Monday.
    June's reading, still within the central bank's comfort
level, was lower than the 4.90 percent estimated by analysts in
a Reuters poll. The wholesale price index -- India's
main inflation measure -- rose an annual 4.70 percent in May,
the slowest rise in more than three years.
    The reading for April was revised to 4.77 percent from 4.89
percent, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
showed.
        
    KEY POINTS:      
  -----------------------------------------------------------   
  SUB INDEX          (WEIGHTING)  June   May   Pct change
  PRIMARY ARTICLES      20.12     232.5  229.3   1.4
  Food Articles         14.34     229.8  223.1   3.0
  FUEL AND POWER        14.91     194.0  192.0   1.0
  MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97     149.3  149.1   0.1
  ------------------------------------------------------------  
  NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in      
  lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes.    
  ------------------------------------------------------------ 

 (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.