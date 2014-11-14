FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Oct WPI inflation eases to 5-yr low of 1.77 pct
November 14, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

India's Oct WPI inflation eases to 5-yr low of 1.77 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - India’s wholesale price inflation eased for a fifth straight month in October to 1.77 percent, its lowest level in more than five years, government data showed on Friday.

The rise in the wholesale price index (WPI) compared with a 2.20 percent year-on-year jump forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In September, wholesale prices rose 2.38 percent from a year ago.

The reading for August WPI inflation was revised to 3.85 percent from 3.74 percent earlier. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)

