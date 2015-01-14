FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's wholesale prices inch up 0.11 pct y/y in Dec - govt
January 14, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

India's wholesale prices inch up 0.11 pct y/y in Dec - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - India’s wholesale price inflation inched up to 0.11 percent in December, snapping a six-month easing trend as food costs jumped up year-on-year, government data showed on Wednesday.

The data compared with a 0.6 percent year-on-year gain forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. Wholesale prices unexpectedly didn’t advance in November.

The reading for October wholesale price inflation was revised to 1.66 percent from 1.77 percent earlier. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)

