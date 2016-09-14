FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
India's wholesale prices rise 3.74 pct y/y in August - govt
September 14, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

India's wholesale prices rise 3.74 pct y/y in August - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India's wholesale prices rose at a slower-than-expected pace in August, gaining 3.74 percent from a year earlier on smaller rises in food prices, government data showed on Wednesday.

The data compared with a 4.01 percent annual rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In July, prices rose a provisional 3.55 percent.

Wholesale food prices last month rose 8.23 percent year-on-year, compared with a provisional 11.82 percent gain in July. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)

