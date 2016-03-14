FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's wholesale prices fall for 16th straight month in Feb
March 14, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

India's wholesale prices fall for 16th straight month in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 14 (Reuters) - India’s wholesale prices fell for a 16th straight month in February, declining an annual 0.91 percent, driven down by tumbling oil prices, government data showed on Monday.

The pace of fall was faster than a 0.27 percent annual decline forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In January, the index fell a provisional 0.90 percent.

The wholesale fuel prices dropped 6.40 percent from a year ago in February, while prices of manufactured goods declined 0.58 percent year on year.

Food prices last month gained 3.35 percent year-on-year, compared with a provisional 6.02 percent gain in January. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)

