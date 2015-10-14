FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 14, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

Wholesale prices tumble for 11th straight month in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker speaks on a mobile phone as he sits inside a shop selling cereal, grains, and pet food, in Kolkata April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s wholesale prices fell for an 11th straight month in September, plunging an annual 4.54 percent primarily on the back of tumbling oil prices, government data showed on Wednesday.

The fall compared with a 4.43 percent year-on-year decline forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and a provisional 4.95 percent fall in August.

The wholesale fuel prices fell 17.71 percent from a year ago. Prices of manufactured goods declined 1.73 percent on year in September.

Food prices, however, inched up 0.69 percent year-on-year last month.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

