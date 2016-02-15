FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's wholesale prices fall for 15th straight month in January
February 15, 2016 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

India's wholesale prices fall for 15th straight month in January

A vendor takes notes of a sale at a wholesale fruit market in Bengaluru, India, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Wholesale prices fell for a 15th straight month in January, declining an annual 0.90 percent, driven down by tumbling oil prices, government data showed on Monday.

The pace of fall, however, was slower than a 0.15 percent annual decline forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In December, the index fell a provisional 0.73 percent.

The wholesale fuel prices dropped 9.21 percent from a year ago in January, while prices of manufactured goods declined 1.17 percent year on year.

Food prices last month, however, gained 6.02 percent year-on-year, compared with a provisional 8.17 percent gain in December.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
