FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Infosys Q1 net profit up 3.7 pct, meets estimates
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2013 / 3:20 AM / in 4 years

Infosys Q1 net profit up 3.7 pct, meets estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Infosys, India’s second-largest software services exporter, posted a 3.7 percent year-on-year increase in its first-quarter net profit, matching estimates, after contract wins and foreign exchange gains boosted earnings.

Consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30 rose to 23.74 billion rupees from 22.89 billion rupees in the same year-ago period, Bangalore-based Infosys said on Friday.

The profit compares with the 23.3 billion rupee average of 18 analyst estimates according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S for the company, whose customers include Bank of America, BT Group, Procter & Gamble Co and Volkswagen AG.

Infosys also maintained its forecast for 6-10 percent revenue growth for the current 2013/14 financial year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.