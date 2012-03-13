FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Infosys, UK's Fabric win 'large' GSK order
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 13, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 6 years ago

India's Infosys, UK's Fabric win 'large' GSK order

Harichandan Arakali

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, March 13 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd, India’s second-largest software services provider, and Britain’s Fabric Worldwide Ltd, a provider of digital marketing technology, won a “large” order from GlaxoSmithKline PLC to support the UK pharmaceutical company’s global marketing campaigns, Infosys said.

It declined to give the specific size of the order.

“I can only say it is a large (order)”, Infosys Senior Vice President and Global Head of Life Sciences Dheeshjith V. G. said by phone. “This is the first deal with them, actually, and it is a multi-year, multi-million-dollar deal.”

Infosys and Fabric Worldwide will manage computer systems and software applications for GSK, helping it capture and analyse what people are saying about its products on its own website and on social media, helping GSK run more targeted marketing campaigns, another Infosys official said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.