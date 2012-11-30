FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Infosys to shift listing of ADS to NYSE Euronext from Nasdaq
November 30, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

Infosys to shift listing of ADS to NYSE Euronext from Nasdaq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - IT services firm Infosys Ltd , the first Indian company to list on Nasdaq, said on Friday it will shift its American Depositary Shares to the NYSE Euronext from Dec 12.

Infosys, India’s second-largest software services provider, also said it is seeking listing of its ADS on the Paris and London boards of NYSE Euronext in a move that will not affect its float or capital structure.

The company said the move is aimed at increasing access to its stock for European investors.

