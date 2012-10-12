FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Infosys FY13 revenue forecast does not include Lodestone - exec
#Market News
October 12, 2012 / 4:51 AM / 5 years ago

Infosys FY13 revenue forecast does not include Lodestone - exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd’s revenue growth forecast for the current fiscal year that ends in March does not include the revenue from Lodestone Holding AG, Chief Financial Officer V. Balakrishnan said on Friday.

Infosys last month agreed to buy Lodestone in a deal valued at 330 million Swiss francs ($353 million) as India’s No.2 software services exporter strives to boost income from higher value services and accelerate growth.

Infosys reported a 24 percent gain in quarterly profit, in line with estimates, and said it expects revenue growth of at least 5 percent for the fiscal year, maintaining its previous outlook.

