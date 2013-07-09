FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Infosys says global head of sales quits
July 9, 2013 / 3:36 PM / in 4 years

India's Infosys says global head of sales quits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, July 9 (Reuters) - Infosys, India’s second-largest IT services provider, said senior vice president and head of global sales Basab Pradhan has left the company.

Infosys, once considered the bellwether of India’s $108 billion IT outsourcing sector, brought back founder N.R. Narayana Murthy on June 1 to effect a turnaround after a string of mostly disappointing results over the last two years.

Murthy has promised decisive and painful action.

The company gave no reason for Pradhan’s departure in its brief email statement on Tuesday and Infosys officials declined to give details.

“We confirm that Mr. Basab Pradhan has resigned. We wish him all the best,” the statement read.

In a post on microblogging site Twitter earlier on Tuesday, Pradhan wrote: “Leaving Infosys to go back to the startup world. To all my friends at Infosys - please keep in touch”. (Reporting By Harichandan Arakali; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

