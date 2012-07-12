FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Infosys Q1 profit rises 33 pct, meets forecast
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2012 / 3:36 AM / 5 years ago

Infosys Q1 profit rises 33 pct, meets forecast

Aradhana Aravindan

2 Min Read

BANGALORE, July 12 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd, India’s second-largest software services exporter, matched expectations with a 33 percent rise in its fiscal first-quarter profit, bolstered by a surge in demand for outsourcing services and a fall in the rupee.

India’s $100 billion-a-year IT and back-office outsourcing sector earns about three-quarters of its revenues from customers in the United States and Europe, and faces intense competition from global rivals including IBM and Accenture.

Net profit for Infosys, whose customers include Bank of America, BT Group and GlaxoSmithKline Plc , rose to 22.89 billion rupees ($413 million) in the quarter ended June from 17.2 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts had forecast a net profit of 23 billion rupees for the Bangalore-based company, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Infosys and its domestic rivals Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro are part of the country’s export-driven outsourcing sector that has benefited from increase in demand for outsourcing to cut costs and boost efficiency.

But prevailing global economic uncertainty, cutthroat competition for a bigger share of the outsourcing business and sharp currency fluctuations have slowed the showpiece sector’s pace of growth.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.