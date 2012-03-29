FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Feb infrastructure output up 6.8 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 29, 2012 / 7:40 AM / 6 years ago

India's Feb infrastructure output up 6.8 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 29 (Reuters) - India’s infrastructure sector output grew 6.8 percent in February from a year earlier, sharply higher than the upwardly revised annual growth of 0.7 percent in the previous month, government data showed on Thursday.

During April-February, the output rose 4.4 percent, compared with an annual rise of 5.8 percent a year ago, data showed.

The infrastructure sector accounts for 37.9 percent of India’s industrial output. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.