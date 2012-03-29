India's Feb infrastructure output up 6.8 pct y/y

NEW DELHI, March 29 (Reuters) - India’s infrastructure sector output grew 6.8 percent in February from a year earlier, sharply higher than the upwardly revised annual growth of 0.7 percent in the previous month, government data showed on Thursday.

During April-February, the output rose 4.4 percent, compared with an annual rise of 5.8 percent a year ago, data showed.

The infrastructure sector accounts for 37.9 percent of India’s industrial output. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)