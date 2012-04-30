India's March infrastructure output up 2 pct y/y

NEW DELHI, April 30 (Reuters) - India’s infrastructure sector output grew 2 percent in March from a year earlier, sharply lower than an upwardly revised annual growth of 6.9 percent in the previous month, government data showed on Monday.

For the 2011/12 fiscal year that ended in March, the output rose 4.3 p ercent, compared with an annual rise of 6 . 6 percent in the previous year, data showed.

The infrastructure sector accounts for 37.9 percent of India’s industrial output. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)